Berkshire Brewing Company Field Day Summer Ale
Style: Ale
Established in South Deerfield, MA, back in 1994, Berkshire keeps all of its beers unfiltered and unpasteurized. Field Day comes out of the can pink and hazy with voluminous white foam. It has aromas of wheats, grains, and dry grasses. You’ll get wheat flavors along with hoppy bitterness on the palate.
ABV: 5.0%
Availability: Seasonal
