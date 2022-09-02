Food & Drink

Berlinetta Brewing Co. Westphal Kölsch

Style: Kölsch-style ale

Berlinetta was founded by two brothers in Bridgeport, CT, who wanted to focus on classic European beer styles. (That and vinyl records to be purchased alongside beer in the taproom.) The brewery says Westphal is a “nutty, malty cousin” of its pilsner. Westphal comes out of the can a pale, pure gold with aromas of malt and wheat. Take a sip, and you’ll find a refreshing start and slightly bitter malt finish. 

ABV: 4.5%

Availability: Limited

