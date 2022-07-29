Black Raven Brewing Pilsner Get it

Style: Pilsner

Opened in 2009, Black Raven says the bird on their logo is a reflection of how they see themselves as a brewery: “creative, wise, playful, and a bit bird-brained.” In 2021, their Pilsner took home gold at the North American Brewers Association awards in the American Style Standard or Premium Lager category. The beer pours a light straw in color with a faint sweet dough smell. The taste gives a big flavor of sweet corn with a mild malt finish.

ABV: 5.2%

Availability: Year round

