Style: Farmhouse Ale
Located in Corvallis, Oregon, Block 15 opened in 2008. On their website, they say they are best known for “hop-forward ales, crisp lagers, barrel-aged rarities” as well as wild and sour programs. Farmhand Select is has a slighty sunny hay color with light foam. It has aromas of caramel, clove spice, and light yeast. On tasting, there is a flavor of slightly yeastiness with bitterness than runs through it.
ABV: 5.7%
Availability: Year Round
