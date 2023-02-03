Breakside Brewery Portland IPA Get it

Style: IPA

This Breakside brew is the result of a community vote to create the most “Portland” beer possible. Voters were first asked to pick a style, name, and can design. The result is Portland IPA, done in collaboration with Portland Gear. It seems what sums up Portland the best is a clear gold beer with aromas of grapefruit, citrus, and pine hops. Drinking this West Coast IPA, you get juicy citrus and tropical flavors before a little grapefruit pith bitterness at the end. Sure, the name is a little on the nose, but you won’t get any complaints from us on the drinking experience.

ABV: 7.2%

Availability: Limited

