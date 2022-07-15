Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Breakside Brewery Unbearable Lightness beer
Breakside Brewery Unbearable Lightness

Style: Pilsner

Sometimes you want a beer that feels like the season. Unbearable Lightness from Oregon’s Breakside Brewery was first brewed as a collaboration with Resident Culture Brewing in Charlotte, NC. Breakside calls the result “impossibly light and bright” and they’re not wrong. The summer pilsner is a golden haze in color with nice carbonation. It has an aroma of lemon and wheat bread. Expect floral and herbal notes at first sip with a mild, hoppy finish.

ABV: 4.4%

Availability: Seasonal

