Style: Pilsner
Sometimes you want a beer that feels like the season. Unbearable Lightness from Oregon’s Breakside Brewery was first brewed as a collaboration with Resident Culture Brewing in Charlotte, NC. Breakside calls the result “impossibly light and bright” and they’re not wrong. The summer pilsner is a golden haze in color with nice carbonation. It has an aroma of lemon and wheat bread. Expect floral and herbal notes at first sip with a mild, hoppy finish.
ABV: 4.4%
Availability: Seasonal
