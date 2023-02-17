Breakside Low Places Dark Lager Get it

Style: Lager

Breakside describes Low Places as its homage to Spoetzl’s Shiner Bock. One in a series of rotating lagers, Low Places is deep copper in color with aromas of sour wheat bread dough and mild sweetness. Drinking it, there are well-rounded flavors of dark malt and caramel, then it brightens up with some minerality. Don’t think too hard about this one. As Breakside says, “It’s meant to lubricate the conversation, not be the focus of it.”

ABV: 4.8%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!