Breakside What Rough Beast Get It

Style: Hazy India pale ale

Breakside Brewery first opened in 2010. One year later, they won their first medal at the Great American Beer Festival. The brewery’s What Rough Beast has continued that winning tradition having gotten a gold medal for Hazy or Juicy Strong Pale Ale at the Best of Craft Beer Awards in 2020. Breakside also won gold in the same category at the Great American Beer Festival in 2019. It’s got a hazy almond color with foam lacing, and a hop-forward aroma with a light fruit scent. Taste begins with tropical fruits and moves on to being herbal and piney.

ABV: 6.8%

Availability: Seasonal

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!