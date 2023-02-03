Breckenridge Brewery Avalanche Amber Ale Get it

Style: Ale

Ever since Breckenridge Brewery got its start more than 30 years ago, Avalanche Amber Ale has been its flagship beer. The top-selling amber ale in Colorado, Avalanche is a clear amber color. It exudes aromas of malted grains and honey, as well as herbal notes. Drinking it, those malted grains hit you along with some minerality and more herbaceous honey at the end. It’s not surprising Breckenridge says it won’t be changing Avalanche anytime soon.

ABV: 5.0%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!