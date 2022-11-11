Breckenridge Brewery Funslinger Lager Get it

Style: Lager

A collaboration between Breckenridge and Never Summer Industries, this lager is named after the latter company’s Funslinger snowboard. The beer pours clear and golden in color with light carbonation. It has aromas of sweet bread dough and tasting notes of malted grain to start with a backbone of cereal grains.

ABV: 4.5%

Availability: Year round

