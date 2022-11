BrewDog Hazy Jane Mango Get it

Style: IPA

BrewDog makes a few fruit varieties of its Hazy Jane, including passionfruit, peach, and mango. The beer is the color of hazy apple juice with strong aromas of mango, apple, and tropical hops. We get mango at the start, which evolves into juicy citrus with some hoppy bitterness at the end.

ABV: 6.2%

Availability: Limited

