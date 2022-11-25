BrewDog It’s a Beaut Get it

Style: Stout

Looking for a “fun, old-fashioned family Christmas”? Then, BrewDog has you covered with this brewed tribute to National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. This pecan and toffee stout is a dark brown-black with aromas of candied nuts, toffee, and rum. Drinking it, you get flavors of coffee and rum with the toffee and pecans showing up at the end. Grab a can and you can toast to your own family’s Cousin Eddie.

ABV: 7.5%

Availability: Seasonal

