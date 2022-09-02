Brewdog Jet Black HeartGet it
Style: Stout
Brewdog got its start in Scotland back in 2006. Eleven years later, it opened its first U.S.-based brewery in Columbus, OH. Since then, the multinational brewery has opened outposts in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, and—soon—Las Vegas. Jet Black Heart is a nitro stout that pours a dark brown-black with a nice head. It has the aroma of a classic oatmeal stout of mild coffee and toasted grains with a little bit of vanilla sweetness. Smooth and creamy, it’s mildly bitter and boozy, with notes of burnt toffee and vanilla.
ABV: 7.0%
Availability: Year round
