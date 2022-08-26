Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Brewery Legitimus Doctor Strangehaze
100
Courtesy image 11 / 100

Brewery Legitimus Doctor Strangehaze

Get it

Style: IPA

In 2016, Brewery Legitimus opened in New Hartford, CT, next to the Farmington River. Since then, they’ve been putting out bangers. Doctor Strangehaze pours a cloudy butterscotch with plentiful white foam. It has hoppy aromas of sweet citrus and floral honey. Take a drink and you get smooth, juicy flavors of pineapple followed by some hoppy bitterness.

ABV: 6.5%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink