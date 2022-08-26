Brewery Legitimus Doctor StrangehazeGet it
Style: IPA
In 2016, Brewery Legitimus opened in New Hartford, CT, next to the Farmington River. Since then, they’ve been putting out bangers. Doctor Strangehaze pours a cloudy butterscotch with plentiful white foam. It has hoppy aromas of sweet citrus and floral honey. Take a drink and you get smooth, juicy flavors of pineapple followed by some hoppy bitterness.
ABV: 6.5%
Availability: Year round
