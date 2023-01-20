Brewery Ommegang Gnommegang Get it

Style: Ale

Cooperstown, New York’s Brewery Ommegang was opened in 1997 as a collaboration between Don Feinberg, Wendy Littlefield, and three Belgian breweries: Duvel Moortgat, Affligem, and Scaldis. Twenty-six years later, Ommegang is still making Belgian-style farmstead beers to make its founders proud. But the brewery also has an OMG series that expands its range. Take, for example, Gnommegang, a Belgian-style blonde ale. The beer is a mildly hazy golden color with aromas of banana, coriander, and clove with a bit of yeast. On the palate, there’s a boozy smack before the pepper, banana, and clove kick in. As for the gnomes? They’re the mascots of Brasserie D’Achouffe, the Belgian brewery that provided the spicy, fruity yeast.

ABV: 9.5%

Availability: Limited

