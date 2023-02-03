Brewery X Battlesnakes Pilsner Get it

Style: Pilsner

In addition to having a kick-ass can and a name worthy of a Saturday morning cartoon, Battlesnakes took home a bronze medal at the latest Great American Beer Festival in the Bohemian-Style Pilsener category. It pours a lemony straw color with a nice head of foam. Take a sniff of this Brewery X pilsner and you’re going to get light grains, apple, and some citrus fruitiness. On the palate, bright fruit moves quickly on to flavors of grain with a slight snakebite of hops at the end.

ABV: 5.2%

Availability: Year round

