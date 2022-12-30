Brewery X Slap & Tickle Get it

Style: IPA

Brewery X has been in business since 2017, and Slap & Tickle has been the brewery’s flagship since day one. As Trevor Walls, chief brewing officer at the Anaheim, CA brewery, told us, this West Coast IPA “slaps you in the nose with a tickle on the palate.” A clear light gold with a big head of foam, Slap & Tickle has strong aromas of pine and citrus, long green grass, and lemon. Take a sip and you get fresh pine, herbs, and citrus and then a lingering bitter hoppiness. Walls calls Slap & Tickle a “gateway IPA.” It’s also a great intro to Brewery X.

ABV: 6.7%

Availability: Year round

