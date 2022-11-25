Brooklyn Brewery Black Ops Barrel Aged Stout Get it

Style: Stout

Out now is the fourth annual release of this collaboration between Kentucky’s Four Roses Distillery and Brooklyn Brewery. Aged in Four Roses small batch bourbon barrels, Black Ops is a Russian Imperial Stout. A brown-black color with aromas of bourbon and bread dough, the beer offers flavors of chocolate, coffee, and vanilla with a warming bourbon flavor at the end. If you want to try Black Ops, you’ll want to hurry as it’s a limited edition and as Brooklyn Brewery states, “We can neither confirm nor deny its existence.”

ABV: 11.5%

Availability: Limited

