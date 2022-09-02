Brooklyn Brewing Summer AleGet it
Style: Pale ale
Led by brewmaster Garrett Oliver, the first brewer to win a James Beard Award, Brooklyn Brewing opened their first taproom in 1996. The brewery’s Summer Ale pours clear gold with fading foam. It has aromas of malt, grass, and hops. Like any good summer ale, it has easy-sipping flavors of grass and bread balanced out by citrus.
ABV: 5.0%
Availability: Seasonal
