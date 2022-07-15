Buoy Beer Company Dunkel Lager Get it

Style: Dunkel Lager

Buoy Beer Company is located on the Columbia River in Astoria, Oregon, not far from the Pacific Ocean. Unfortunately, their 90-year-old cannery building was damaged when their roof collapsed in mid-June this year. Luckily, no one was injured and the brewery has recently started canning their beer again. The brewery’s dunkel lager pours a clear amber with a nice lace foam. It has aromas of malt, brown bread, and caramel. There’s plenty of malt and roasted grain flavors, with a clean and dry finish.

ABV: 5.5%

Availability: Year Round

