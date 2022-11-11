Burial Beer Co. Dark Bohemian LagerGet it
Style: Lager
The owners of Burial lived in New Orleans and Seattle before setting up stakes in Asheville. The brewery’s Dark is a mahogany color with toasty malty aromas along with notes of light chocolate and dark caramel. Drinking the beer, there are balanced flavors of roasted malt and toasted bread with some dairy sweetness before a clean finish.
ABV: 4.2%
Availability: Limited
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top