Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Burial Beer Co. Dark Bohemian Lager
244
Courtesy image 3 / 244

Burial Beer Co. Dark Bohemian Lager

Style: Lager

The owners of Burial lived in New Orleans and Seattle before setting up stakes in Asheville. The brewery’s Dark is a mahogany color with toasty malty aromas along with notes of light chocolate and dark caramel. Drinking the beer, there are balanced flavors of roasted malt and toasted bread with some dairy sweetness before a clean finish. 

ABV: 4.2%

Availability: Limited

