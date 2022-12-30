Burial The Innate Pattern of What Was and What Will Be Get it

Style: IPA

Featuring can art with a whale in various levels of decomposition, The Innate Pattern of What Was and What Will Be is a reminder of mortality. In the beer description, Burial writes “Made of the earth, we will return to dust one day too.“ On that happy note, the beer is a hazy mellow yellow with aromas of citrus and tropical hops. Drinking it, there are tropical flavors of pineapple and light mango with some hoppy bitterness and a shot of orange juice at the end. We’ll all be dust one day, so let’s get those good beers in while we can.

ABV: 6.5%

Availability: Limited

