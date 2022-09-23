Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Call to Arms Brewing Peach Aggro Crag
Courtesy image

Call to Arms Brewing Peach Aggro Crag

Style: IPA

Started by three veterans of the brewing world (specifically Avery Brewing), Call to Arms got its start in 2015. The Denver brewery’s Peach Aggro Crag is a Double IPA made with peach puree. It pours a hazy light gold with peach residue and has aromas of stone fruit and floral hops. Peach Aggro Crag starts with some hoppiness and ends with a peach pop.

ABV: 8.2%

Availability: Limited

