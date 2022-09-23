Call to Arms Brewing Peach Aggro CragGet it
Style: IPA
Started by three veterans of the brewing world (specifically Avery Brewing), Call to Arms got its start in 2015. The Denver brewery’s Peach Aggro Crag is a Double IPA made with peach puree. It pours a hazy light gold with peach residue and has aromas of stone fruit and floral hops. Peach Aggro Crag starts with some hoppiness and ends with a peach pop.
ABV: 8.2%
Availability: Limited
