Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

Call to Arms Operation Stein Grabber

Style: Lager

Formerly known as Shirtless Putin Catchin’ Rays, this dark Czech lager from Call to Arms was renamed Operation Stein Grabber after the invasion of Ukraine. It is a clear chestnut in color with aromas of vanilla, hops, spice, and an ethereal maltiness. Drinking it, there’s a malted grain start with toasted cocoa and light bitterness.

ABV: 5.2%

Availability: Limited

