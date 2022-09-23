Call to Arms Operation Stein GrabberGet it
Style: Lager
Formerly known as Shirtless Putin Catchin’ Rays, this dark Czech lager from Call to Arms was renamed Operation Stein Grabber after the invasion of Ukraine. It is a clear chestnut in color with aromas of vanilla, hops, spice, and an ethereal maltiness. Drinking it, there’s a malted grain start with toasted cocoa and light bitterness.
ABV: 5.2%
Availability: Limited
