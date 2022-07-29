Cascade Brewing A Thousand Beers Between Get it

Style: Sour

When Cascade Brewing was founded in 1998, owner Art Larrance and brewmaster Ron Gansberg were looking for a way to avoid the “hops arm race.” Instead, they looked in a different direction and found two things that Oregon has in abundance: old wine barrels and fruit. For example, A Thousand Beers Between is aged in oak wine barrels for two years with fresh tangerine zest and locally grown raspberries. It pours a cloudy orangey caramel in color, with an aroma of raspberries and oranges. Tasting it, there’s some sourness and you get the fruit in stages—tangerines first followed by raspberries to finish.

ABV: 5.5%

Availability: Limited

