Catawba Brewing Co. White Zombie Get it

Style: Ale

Named after North Carolina’s Catawba River, Catawba the brewery got its start in 1999. It shouldn’t be a surprise that the brewery’s White Zombie was meant as a Halloween seasonal beer. The issue was that it was too good to be confined to October alone. Now a year round part of Catawba’s core lineup, White Zombie is a clear light gold with aromas of light grain. Take a sip, and you get flavors of light bright grains and refreshing fresh strawberry.

ABV: 5.1%

Availability: Year round

