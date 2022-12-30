Chainline Brewing Co. Polaris Get it

Style: Pilsner

Kirkland, Washington’s Chainline was founded in 2014 with the motto “Power your Passion.” That passion is on display in Polaris, which took home silver at the Great American Beer Festival in the Bohemian-Style Pilsener category in 2016 and 2021. Out of the can, the beer is a slightly hazy golden hay color with a big head of foam. It has aromas of grasses, malted grain, and floral hops. Drinking Polaris, you get a smooth replay of those grains and grasses with some floral flavors in the background.

ABV: 5.0%

Availability: Year round

