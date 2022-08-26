Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Cigar City Brewing Cosmic Crown Belgian-Style Strong Golden Ale
Cigar City Brewing Cosmic Crown Belgian-Style Strong Golden Ale

Style: Ale

Released earlier this year, Cosmic Crown is Cigar City’s first venture into the strong golden ale category. The beer pours a bright amber color with moderate foam. Take a sniff and you’ll get banana, bubblegum, and caramel. Drinking it, you’ll find flavors of banana, herby bitterness, and Belgian yeast.

ABV: 9.0%

Availability: Seasonal

