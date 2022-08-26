Cigar City Brewing Cosmic Crown Belgian-Style Strong Golden AleGet it
Style: Ale
Released earlier this year, Cosmic Crown is Cigar City’s first venture into the strong golden ale category. The beer pours a bright amber color with moderate foam. Take a sniff and you’ll get banana, bubblegum, and caramel. Drinking it, you’ll find flavors of banana, herby bitterness, and Belgian yeast.
ABV: 9.0%
Availability: Seasonal
