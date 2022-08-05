Cigar City Brewing Fancy Papers Get it

Style: India Pale Ale

Named after the intricate designs printed on cigar boxes to further entice cigar lovers, Fancy Papers was Cigar City’s first wide-release hazy IPA. It comes out of the can a hazy pale straw color with aromas of mango and pineapple. Fancy Papers has flavors of pine hops and tropical citrus with some breadiness at the end.

ABV: 6.5%

Availability: Year round

