Style: IPA
According to Cigar City, this beer pays tribute to “the world’s worst superhero” AKA Florida Man. Pouring it out, you get a big head of fluffy foam over a hazy apple cider. It has clean aromas of tropical fruit peel with some floral notes. Drinking this DIPA, you get flavors of orange and sweet grapefruit juice, as well as some moderate bitterness that the brewery says “matches Florida Man’s general disposition.”
ABV: 8.5%
Availability: Year round
