Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Cigar City Brewing Florida Man
172
Courtesy image 1 / 172

Cigar City Brewing Florida Man

Get it

Style: IPA

According to Cigar City, this beer pays tribute to “the world’s worst superhero” AKA Florida Man. Pouring it out, you get a big head of fluffy foam over a hazy apple cider. It has clean aromas of tropical fruit peel with some floral notes. Drinking this DIPA, you get flavors of orange and sweet grapefruit juice, as well as some moderate bitterness that the brewery says “matches Florida Man’s general disposition.”

ABV: 8.5%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Food & Drink