Cigar City Brewing Maduro Brown Ale Get it

Style: Brown Ale

In 2009, Maduro Brown Ale was the first commercial batch brewed by Tampa Bay’s Cigar City. Since then, it’s gone on to win two golds at the Great American Beer Festival in the Brown Porter category. The beer’s name comes from a dark and complex cigar that’s made in historic Ybor City neighborhood. Maduro pours a stunning mahogany brown color with aromas of brown bread and roasted grains. There are smooth flavors of slightly sweet chocolate, roasted malt, and faint coffee with mild bitterness.

ABV: 5.5%

Availability: Year Round

