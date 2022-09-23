Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Cloudburst Brewing Beautiful Distraction
160
Courtesy image 9 / 160

Cloudburst Brewing Beautiful Distraction

Get it

Style: IPA

The can for Cloudburst‘s Beautiful Distraction was designed by Joey Veltkamp, an artist whose medium is typically quilts. Profits from the beer are going to the Seattle-based Lavender Rights Project. The beer pours with a nice head of foam and a color that looks like lemon curd. It has bright aromas of pineapple and other tropical fruit. Drinking it, there are mouthwatering tastes of citrus rind and pine resin with a mellow hop finish.

ABV: 6.6%

Availability: Limited            

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink