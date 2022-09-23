Cloudburst Brewing Beautiful DistractionGet it
Style: IPA
The can for Cloudburst‘s Beautiful Distraction was designed by Joey Veltkamp, an artist whose medium is typically quilts. Profits from the beer are going to the Seattle-based Lavender Rights Project. The beer pours with a nice head of foam and a color that looks like lemon curd. It has bright aromas of pineapple and other tropical fruit. Drinking it, there are mouthwatering tastes of citrus rind and pine resin with a mellow hop finish.
ABV: 6.6%
Availability: Limited
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top