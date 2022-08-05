Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Cloudburst Brewing Froth Goblin Helles
76
Courtesy image 4 / 76

Cloudburst Brewing Froth Goblin Helles

Get it

Style: Lager

According to Seattle’s Cloudburst, their Froth Goblin Helles has been “adhered to highest of German standards, designed for the lowest of introspection.” This lager comes out of the can a placid, clear golden in color with a light aroma of slightly sweet grain. This highly-drinkable lager gives you a bright, fast start before a tangy finish.

ABV: 5.0% 

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink