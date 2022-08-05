Cloudburst Brewing Froth Goblin Helles Get it

Style: Lager

According to Seattle’s Cloudburst, their Froth Goblin Helles has been “adhered to highest of German standards, designed for the lowest of introspection.” This lager comes out of the can a placid, clear golden in color with a light aroma of slightly sweet grain. This highly-drinkable lager gives you a bright, fast start before a tangy finish.

ABV: 5.0%

Availability: Limited

