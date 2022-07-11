Cloudburst Brewing Happy Little Clouds Get it

Style: Bastardized German-style pilsner

Steve Luke, the owner of Cloudburst, says the brewery’s tasting room by Seattle’s Pike Place Market is not what people expect when they walk in. “It’s a lot shittier,” Luke said in an interview. “But the beer makes up for it.” Cloudburst was named Brewer of the Year at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival. Happy Little Clouds won silver at the 2021 GABF and bronze at the World Beer Cup in 2022. Happy Little Clouds pours a honey yellow with a nice white foam head, and aromas of guava and grassy hops. The pilsner has flavors of delicate hops, pepper, and pine with a surprising tropical fruit finish.

ABV: 5.3%

Availability: Year Round

