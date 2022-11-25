Clown Shoes Baked Goods Pale Ale Get it

Style: Ale

Clown Shoes has been brewing “beer without pretension” since 2009. Baked Goods is one of the beers you’ll find in the brewery’s 12 Beers of Christmas pack. Featuring a dozen unique beers, the pack gives you the chance to sample something different in the days leading up to the holiday. Or, for that matter, any 12-day period. Baked Goods is a hoppy pale ale with tropical and citrus hop aromas. Take a sip and you get pineapple, mango, and grapefruit with some mild bitterness.

ABV: 5.5%

Availability: Seasonal

