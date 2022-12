Clown Shoes Reindeer Games Get it

Style: IPA

Reindeer Games is part of Clown Shoes‘s variety pack, The 12 Beers of Christmas. It’s a dark amber in color with profuse foam. Take a sniff and you get pronounced aromas of pine and citrus hops. Drinking it, there are flavors of toasted bread and citrus hops with some mild bitterness at the finish.

ABV: 7.0%

Availability: Seasonal

