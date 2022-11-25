Comrade Brewing More Dodge Less RAM Get it

Style: IPA

Winner of GABF gold in the American-Style India Pale Ale category in 2022 and 2019, this beer gets its name from the first celebratory beer after a Dodge Ram truck slammed into the Comrade brewery in October 2016. We need to note that the American-Style India Pale Ale category had 423 entrants, making it the most-entered style in GABF competition. Out of the bottle, the beer is a bright, clear gold in color with mild aromas of pine hops and some mild funkiness. Drinking More Dodge Less RAM, you get splendidly bitter flavors with tastes of pine and mild grapefruit peel.

ABV: 8.1%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!