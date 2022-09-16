Counter Weight Brewing Co. HeadwayGet it
Style: IPA
Before Counter Weight opened in 2017, founder Matt Westfall was the head brewer at New England Brewing Co. for nine years. When he opened his own brewery in Hamden, CT, Headway was the first beer he canned. The beer is a hazy lemon juice color with nice foam lacing. Smelling it, you get aromas of juicy tropical and citrus hops with a bit of malt. Flavors of grapefruit peel and orange along with pine hops excite but don’t overwhelm the palate.
ABV: 6.5%
Availability: Year round
