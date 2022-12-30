Counter Weight Brewing Workhorse Get it

Style: Pilsner

Workhorse from Cheshire, Connecticut’s Counter Weight is “Brewed to be seriously drinkable.” Pouring it into a glass, the beer is a clear, light gold with aromas of grass, floral hops, and some lemon. Drink it and you get mouthwatering flavors of grains and bread dough with some pilsner bitterness that’s got some kick. When Counter Weight went for “seriously drinkable”, they weren’t kidding.

ABV: 5.0%

Availability: Year round

