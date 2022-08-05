Creature Comforts Automatic Pale Ale Get it

Style: American Pale Ale

Creature Comforts got its start in Athens, GA. Since opening in 2014, the brewery has attracted a lot of beer-drinking fans with its accessible beer. Automatic pours a cloudy lemon candy in color. Very fragrant the second you open the can, you get citrus forward hops and a peach aroma. Savor the flavors of fruit hops, cantaloupe, and lingering grapefruit.

ABV: 5.5%

Availability: Year round

