Creature Comforts Brewery Classic City Lager Get it

Style: Lager

“Our goal with Classic City Lager,” writes Creature Comforts, “has always been to provide the kind of straightforward beer you would be proud to call your local lager.” Gold winner in the American Pilsener category, Classic City is a clear gold color with lots of champagne-like bubbles. Take a sniff, and you get malted grains and grass with some mild honey sweetness. The beer tastes of grass and grains with some skunkiness.

ABV: 4.2%

Availability: Year round

