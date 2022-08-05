Creature Comforts Brewing Co. Athena Berliner Weisse Get it

Style: German-style Wheat Ale

If you haven’t been to Georgia in the last eight years, you may have missed out on Creature Comforts beers. But they’re expanding their geographical reach with a new taproom and brewery in Los Angeles where you might be able to get beers like Athena Berliner Weisse. This wheat ale pours an effervescent cloudy lemon with some nice foam. There are aromas of wheat and bread dough with some natural funkiness. Take a sip and you’ll get a nice tart start with some lime flavor and bit of starchy finish.

ABV: 4.5%

Availability: Year Round

