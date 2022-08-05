Creature Comforts Brewing Co. Bibo Pilsner Get it

Style: Pilsner

Just so you know, if you’re lucky enough to visit their Athens, Georgia taproom and order this pilsner, it’s pronounced “bee-bo.” The third year-round offering from Creature Comforts, Bibo pours a clear golden straw color with a nice crown of foam with decent bubbles. There are clean, mellow aromas of hops, grains, and grass. Tasting it, a bright citrusy start moves on to mellow hops and grain with a slight pilsner bitterness.

ABV: 4.9%

Availability: Year round

