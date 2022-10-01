Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Creature Comforts Brewing Co. Tropicália
Creature Comforts Brewing Co. Tropicália

Style: IPA

Creature Comforts says that its flagship IPA Tropicália is “balanced, soft, and juicy.” Beer Advocate ranks it “world-class.” Out of the can, it’s a slightly hazy peach gold color with a big head of white foam. It has aromas of mango, tropical fruit, and citrus. Taste the beer and you get a wave of mango and pineapple with some mild bitterness to finish.

ABV: 6.6%

Availability: Year round

