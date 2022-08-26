Creature Comforts TropicáliaGet it
Style: IPA
When Creature Comforts‘ Tropicália first came out, it was so popular that beer shop owners were said to hide extras in their back room. Tropicália is clear and gold in color with decent foaminess. There are aromas of tropical fruit with a hint of lemon zest. It has balanced flavors of fruit zest, pilsner skunkiness, and clean hops.
ABV: 6.6%
Availability: Year round
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top