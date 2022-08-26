Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

Creature Comforts Tropicália

Style: IPA

When Creature Comforts‘ Tropicália first came out, it was so popular that beer shop owners were said to hide extras in their back room. Tropicália is clear and gold in color with decent foaminess. There are aromas of tropical fruit with a hint of lemon zest. It has balanced flavors of fruit zest, pilsner skunkiness, and clean hops.

ABV: 6.6%

Availability: Year round

