Crucible Brewing Co. Arc Furnace PilsnerGet it
Style: Pilsner
Started by two childhood friends with a passion for craft beer, Crucible has been brewing since 2015. Arc Furnace from the Everett, WA brewery is a slightly hazy straw color with aromas of malted grains and bread dough. Drinking this beer, you get a crisp taste of grassy grains with a pilsner bitterness bite.
ABV: 4.8%
Availability: Year round
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top