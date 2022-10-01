Crux Fermentation Project Bubble Wrap Hazy IPAGet it
Style: IPA
Crux says that when you’re searching for the next great hazy IPA “safety is not guaranteed.” This may explain why the Bend, Oregon brewery calls Bubble Wrap “dangerously delicious.” The beer is the color of hazy lemon juice with a lively white head of foam. Smelling it, you get hoppy citrus and tropical fruits. Drinking Bubble Wrap, you taste bread dough, tropical flavors of pineapple and mango, as well as some orange peel.
ABV: 6.2%
Availability: Year round
