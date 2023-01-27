Deadwords Brewing Bridge Get it

Style: Lager

You know when someone opens a treasure chest in a movie and there’s an unearthly glow and angelic singing? That’s what it’s like to pour Bridge into a glass. The reigning gold medal winner at the Great American Beer Festival in the American-style Lager category is so clear and golden, it nearly glows. There are aromas of clean grain with a slight waft of apple. Drinking it, you taste those grains and some apple-esque fruitiness along with a sweetness that settles on the back of your tongue.

ABV: 5.5%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!