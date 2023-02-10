Deadwords Brewing Golden Stag Get it

Style: Lager

More and more, breweries are making the best use of local ingredients and, in some cases, the local environment. In the case of Orlando’s Deadwords, that means giving Golden Stag lager a long rest on cypress wood. Topped by a big head of bright white foam, this golden beer smells of bright grains and a touch of wood. Tip Golden Stag back and you’re tasting vanilla sheet cake, honey, and some warm earthiness.

ABV: 6.4%

Availability: Limited

