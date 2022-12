Devil’s Backbone Brewing Company Apple Pie Vienna Lager Get it

Style: Lager

Part of the holiday variety pack from Devil’s Backbone, this Apple Pie Vienna Lager is a bright amber with aromas of fresh apple juice and malted grains. Take a drink of this beer and you get flavors of apple, cinnamon, and pie dough, with some bitterness at the end.

ABV: 5.2%

Availability: Limited

